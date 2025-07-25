Choreo LLC Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 576,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,930,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,859 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Shares of ROST opened at $136.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

