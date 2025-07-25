Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3,304.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

