Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
Sempra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:SRE opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.
Insider Activity at Sempra Energy
In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
