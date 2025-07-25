Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.