Choreo LLC Purchases 509 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 540.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 717,666 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $47,110,000. Asset Value Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $42,793,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 437,699 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous — dividend of $0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

