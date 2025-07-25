Choreo LLC Purchases 745 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.08.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $709.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $764.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $648.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.32, a PEG ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $25,090,528. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

