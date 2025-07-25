Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ameren by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

