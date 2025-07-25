Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nucor by 20.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,704,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

