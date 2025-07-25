Choreo LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 102,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 583.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,031.9% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS REM opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

