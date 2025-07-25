Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.0%

ADSK stock opened at $301.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.03 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

