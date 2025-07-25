Choreo LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

