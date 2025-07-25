Choreo LLC Sells 13,692 Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,692 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,466,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,279,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 240.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

