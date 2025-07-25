Choreo LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Enterprises LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.48.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,678,361.90. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 301,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $104.77 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

