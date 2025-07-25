Choreo LLC Sells 216 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at STERIS
In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS
STERIS Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE STE opened at $227.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.92.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.77%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STERIS
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.