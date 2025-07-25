Choreo LLC Sells 2,514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,686,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,906.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,005,000 after purchasing an additional 266,798 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,209,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,854,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,535,000 after purchasing an additional 249,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $112.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

