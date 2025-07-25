Choreo LLC Sells 3,604 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 4,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.05 per share, for a total transaction of $342,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,280.80. The trade was a 140.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $185,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,812.93. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.