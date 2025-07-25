Choreo LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

