Choreo LLC Sells 755 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 143.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE TM opened at $191.81 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

