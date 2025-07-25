Choreo LLC Sells 7,568 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.