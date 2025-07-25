Choreo LLC Sells 77,561 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,561 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

