Choreo LLC Sells 899 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Choreo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after purchasing an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $840,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,694,000 after buying an additional 223,248 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.46.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $340.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

