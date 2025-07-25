Choreo LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of KMB opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.