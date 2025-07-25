Choreo LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $21.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

