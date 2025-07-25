Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Lowered to $278.00 at Raymond James Financial

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James Financial from $280.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $230.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.16. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total transaction of $285,637.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,471.02. This trade represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.