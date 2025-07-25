Clear Channel Outdoor’s (CCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Channel Outdoor

In related news, CEO Scott Wells purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,392,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,581.40. The trade was a 1.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 38,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $41,143.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 64,134,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,982,413.12. This trade represents a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 742,335 shares of company stock worth $794,008. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

