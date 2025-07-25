Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

CLF opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 492,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $45,381,000. Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after buying an additional 4,239,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $22,696,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

