CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,870 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,509.60. This represents a 4.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.66.

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

