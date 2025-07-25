Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

