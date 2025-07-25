Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE CMA opened at $67.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. Comerica had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after purchasing an additional 472,409 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,663,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,423,000 after purchasing an additional 231,885 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,492,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,321,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,107,000 after purchasing an additional 203,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

