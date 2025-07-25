Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,989,000 after purchasing an additional 736,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

