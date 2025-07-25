Contrasting Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Marine Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 4 13 0 2.76 Marine Products 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Marine Products has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Marine Products.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 5.16% 6.38% 2.53% Marine Products 6.84% 12.05% 8.76%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Sportradar Group and Marine Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Products has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Marine Products”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 26.16 $36.95 million $0.19 148.16 Marine Products $236.55 million 1.34 $17.85 million $0.42 21.52

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Marine Products. Marine Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.2% of Marine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Marine Products on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Marine Products

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.