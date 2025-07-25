Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,120 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 477,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after buying an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $3,141,877.09. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,749.99. The trade was a 49.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.