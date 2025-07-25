Critical Comparison: Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) and Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) and Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hess and Petroteq Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess $13.02 billion 3.81 $2.77 billion $7.23 22.17 Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hess has higher revenue and earnings than Petroteq Energy.

88.5% of Hess shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Hess shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Petroteq Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hess and Petroteq Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess 17.65% 21.78% 9.72% Petroteq Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hess and Petroteq Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess 0 5 5 0 2.50 Petroteq Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hess presently has a consensus price target of $162.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Hess’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hess is more favorable than Petroteq Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Hess has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroteq Energy has a beta of 216.11, suggesting that its share price is 21,511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hess beats Petroteq Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Suriname and Canada. The company is also involved in gathering, compressing, and processing natural gas; fractionating NGLs; gathering, terminaling, loading, and transporting crude oil and NGL through rail car; and storing and terminaling propane, as well as providing water handling services primarily in the Bakken Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

