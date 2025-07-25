Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 588.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.