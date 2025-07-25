CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 110.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus set a $32.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

CSX Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.39%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

