Cwm LLC Has $449,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,913,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,042,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after buying an additional 469,575 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,785,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,077,000 after buying an additional 206,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.58.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.13. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.