Cwm LLC Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.94.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.7%

ESS stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.85 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.37%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.