Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 795.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,795,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 79,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $388,652.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $67,197. The trade was a 88.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RRC opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.11.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

