CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $17,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.75.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $375.34 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $386.23 and a 200-day moving average of $365.24.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

