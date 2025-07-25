D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.2%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $129.17.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.