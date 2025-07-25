DA Davidson Comments on Autodesk’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Autodesk in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Autodesk’s FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $301.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,024,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.