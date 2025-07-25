DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. REV Group has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.17.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other REV Group news, CEO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny sold 92,601 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $4,058,701.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 516,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,635,828.18. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Stories

