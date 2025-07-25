DA Davidson Has Positive Forecast for TCBI FY2025 Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBI. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This trade represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,800 shares of company stock worth $397,090 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

