Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of CNI Q4 Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $121.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

