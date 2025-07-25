Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 12,859 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 12,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $705,444.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 570,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,280.58. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 2.26. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 90.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

