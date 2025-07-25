Diversify Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $296.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.38. The stock has a market cap of $824.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

