DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DNOW were worth $19,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in DNOW by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNOW by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNOW during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $15.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DNOW’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.