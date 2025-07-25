Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.40.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

DG stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $126.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 145,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

