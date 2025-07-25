Dominic Dragisich Sells 2,500 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominic Dragisich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $650,328.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Dominic Dragisich sold 100 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $13,247.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $642,700.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.0%

CHH stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.20 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 377.51% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $332.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

