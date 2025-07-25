DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $110,638.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,404 shares of company stock worth $22,639,746. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

