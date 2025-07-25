DSG Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $208.84.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total transaction of $536,651,023.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 887,933,999 shares in the company, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

